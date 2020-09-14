Sajalta villagers demand footbridge over Nallah

Excelsior Correspondent

UDHAMPUR, Sept 14: Senior Congress leader Sumeet Magotra visited Sajalta village adjoining Railway Colony near Udhampur Town and interacted with the locals, who highlighted various issues and demands, particularly a footbridge over Nallah.

The local drew attention towards a leaning electric pole, which is feared to fall any time and cause major tragedy. Sumeet Magotra immediately established telephonic contact with the concerned authorities of Electrical Department, who rushed to the spot and assured that very soon the pole would get replaced.

Locals also demanded a foot bridge over the Nallah which overflows during rainy season thus causing inconvenience to the people. They also demanded installation of high mast light near Bawli.

Sumeet Magotra requested Councilor of Ward number 5 for installing high mast light within shortest period. In connection with the demand of Foot Bridge, Sumeet Magotra assured the people that he would take up their demand before the concerned authorities.

Magotra also appealed people to follow the COVID-19 SOPs by keeping social distancing and wear mask, which are the only prevention from the deadly pandemic.