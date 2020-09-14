Major package for revival of business in J&K on cards: LG

‘Zero tolerance for regional discrimination’

Fayaz Bukhari

Srinagar, Sept 14: Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha today said that a committee constituted to suggest a package for the revival of business and other ailing sectors of Jammu and Kashmir has submitted its report which is under consideration with the Centre and a “big announcement was on cards within a week”.

Addressing a press conference at Raj Bhawan here in Srinagar, the LG said it is not that the business of J&K has suffered for the last one year or so but the fact remains that since past 15 or 20 years, every sector has suffered losses.

“Yes, there was a committee constituted to suggest a package. The committee has submitted its report which is under consideration with the Government of India and I think within a week’s time, there is going to be a major announcement about a big package,” Sinha said.

He said that the package would perhaps be the first ever and would not just cover the ailing business sector but other sectors that have suffered in J&K so far.

Sinha said that regional discrimination in administration will not be tolerated at any level and vowed to use technology to curb the menace of corruption.

“There is zero tolerance for discrimination between Kashmir and Jammu or dividing the Union Territory on any basis. It will not be tolerated at any level – be it at the level of Chief Secretary or the LG – as long as I am here,” he said.

The LG said the administration will use technology to weed out corruption from Government offices. “Where there is man (manual work), there is corruption. We will be using maximum technology for ensuring transparency in Government,” he added.

The LG was interacting with the media on the forthcoming launch of ‘Back To Village – Three’ (B2V3) in the Union Territory for taking the governance to the doorsteps of the common masses.

He said the B2V3 will be launched on the Gandhi Jayanti, but a 20-day awareness campaign about the programme was already underway in all the 20 districts of the Union Territory.

Sinha said the previous editions of the Back to Village have been successful endeavours as they found mention in Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s ‘Mann ki Baat’ and Independence Day speech.

“In the first edition, there was enthusiasm among the people and the atmosphere was festive. In the second edition, the aspirations of the people rose and they felt everything would be done through this mode. A lot of work has been done … We have put all the works in the public domain and want people to give us feedback on these works,” he said.

Sinha said that there will be public Darbar at divisional and sub-divisional levels across J&K on every Wednesday where Divisional Commissioners and DC’s will listen to the grievances of people and ensure timely redressal. “This will be on rotational basis like first week Divisional Commissioners will attend Darbars at divisional level and on the next Wednesday they will remain present at sub-divisional level.

“This process will be monitored for three months after which we will take it to block level as well,” he said.

He said Rs 10 lakh have been released to each of the over 4,000 Panchayats in the Union Territory for immediate use in the local areas. “The Panchayats can decide on where to use these funds.”

He also said that the administration led by him will look into the issue of frequent traffic jams on highways due to huge convoy movement of security forces especially Army and the CRPF. “Give me some time, I will talk to you on this issue,” he said.

Sinha assured that “no injustice will be done” in alleged fake encounter in Amshipora of South Kashmir’s Shopian district on July 18 this year and said separate investigations are underway to bring the fact to fore.

He assured the victim’s families that the probe is going on and families will get justice. “Separate investigations are going on in the Army and administration regarding the case. I assure you that no injustice will be done”, he said.