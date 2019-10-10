Sahu reviews performance of PHE, I&FC deptts

Excelsior Correspondent

UDHAMPUR, Oct 10: Commissioner Secretary PHE, Irrigation and Flood Control, Ajeet Kumar Sahu today reviewed the functioning of the twin departments in Udhampur and Kathua districts.

In Udhampur, detailed discussions were held on preparation of the district water sanitation programme, progress towards 100% piped water coverage under JJM, Physical and financial progress under NABARD projects, Languishing projects, Schemes under state capex, Schemes under district sector, Revenue realization, Preparation of RE 2019-20 and BE 2020-21, Physical and financial progress under Pradhan Mantra Krishi Sanchyee Yojna(PMKSY) etc were discussed in detail.

A detailed power point presentation was given highlighting the scheme wise progress in the district.

Commissioner Secretary asked to focus on achieving the target of providing water supply to every household by 2022. He asked them to synchronize the Swachh Bharat Mission with data of Jal Jeevan Mission to provide water connections to all beneficiaries of the Mission. He also directed to regularize water connections of all households and plug the revenue pilferage. He also stressed on to club small works and call tender for a package.

He also directed to go for comprehensive tender instead of small tenders to complete the water schemes within shortest possible time. He asked to provide water connection to all the Government offices and commercial establishments on mission mode and realize the revenue. He further asked the concerned officers to propose the major schemes with high outcomes as such schemes will be sanctioned on priority. The X-Ens were asked to map the staff at each scheme and upload the data on portal.

He further directed to complete the ongoing schemes on priority and submit the utilization certificate for more funds.

In Kathua, the Commissioner Secretary was briefed about the progress with regard to various ongoing schemes including languishing projects. It was given out that 47 schemes in Irrigation sector and 97 schemes in PHE sector are under execution in the district.

The Commissioner Secretary emphasized upon the concerned authorities to complete the ongoing works within the stipulated time frame. He directed the concerned officers to prepare Detailed Project Report (DPR) of the scheme only after pre feasibility study and identifying critical issues in implementation so that appropriate corrective measures can be included in the DPR.

He further laid stress on giving priority to the projects which are nearing completion. The number of targeted households, geo tagging of connected households, linking Aadhar with connected households and registration of consumers must be ensured, Sahu directed the concerned officers.

Regularization of illegal connections, shortage of JEs, formalization of industrial & commercial PHE connections, water connection in Govt. residential quarters & offices besides school buildings and revenue realization were few other issues which were discussed threadbare.

Shahpur Kandi Dam Project and Ujh Multipurpose project were also discussed in detail wherein, rehabilitation of affected families, land acquisition and forest clearance issues were also looked into and directions were passed to the DC to resolve all the bottlenecks for timely execution of these twin major projects of the district.

Sahu also exhorted upon the officers to get themselves acquainted with JK Pulse mobile based application to upload data for continuous monitoring of ongoing projects.