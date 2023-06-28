Sadhotra takes double engine Govt head-on for betraying youth, farmers

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, June 28: Former minister and senior National Conference leader, Ajay Kumar Sadhotra today posed pointed questions to the BJP, asking as to what happened to the most orchestrated promise of doubling the farmers’ income across the country and action taken by the double engine government against the perpetrators of frauds and scams in the recruitment process in Jammu and Kashmir.

He was addressing a public meeting at Lohri Chak in Marh Assembly Constituency which was organized by Youth National Conference, and was held under the chairmanship of Bapu Charan Dass Bhagat, Ex-Sarpanch.

“The unemployment has risen to alarming proportions but the J&K administration continues to remain in paralysed mode, not only in filling up the vacancies but also telling the educated unemployed about the action taken against fraudsters and scammers, who played havoc with the careers of thousands of job seekers”, Sadhotra said.

The NC leader said that instead of feeling accountable to the youth, the Government is indulging in rhetoric and false propaganda. The fallout of the false promises and raising hopes has been driving the youth to desperation, as they find their future bleak. Continuous neglect of the unemployed youth could prove counterproductive, he added.

On the promise of doubling the income of farmers, Sadhotra took jibe at the BJP, saying it has been vice versa as the farmers are spending more than double to sustain in these grim times of unprecedented inflation during the past over nine years. The conditions of the other segments of society are no more different. The insensitivity of the government towards farmers will prove disastrous in the years to come, he cautioned.

Sadhotra urged the workers to prepare themselves for Local Bodies and Panchayat wlections and expand their mass outreach programme for meeting the challenges facing Jammu and Kashmir.

During meeting, Vikas Choudhary and Aman Singh Manhas were nominated as president and vice president of Youth National Conference Block Marh, respectively.

Prominent among those present on the occasion included- Raghubir Singh Manhas, Charanjeet Singh, Rakesh Sharma, Ch Keemat Lal Ex-Sarpanch, Piar Singh Ex-Sarpanch, Seema Devi, Ch Nagar, T R Bhagat, Kuldeep Raj, Ghar Singh and Anil Singh Chib.