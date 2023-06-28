KVK Jammu gets Best KVK award

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, June 28: KVK Jammu of Sher-e-Kashmir University of Agricultural Sciences and Technology of Jammu, has been awarded Best KVK among North Zone.

KVK Jammu has been awarded Best KVK among 72 KVKs of Northern States and Union Territories viz, Himachal Pradesh, Panjab, Haryana, Uttarakh and Jammu and Kashmir and UT of Ladakh for functioning and service to the farming community.

Dr Punit Choudhary, Chief Scientist and Head KVK Jammu, received the award during Zonal workshop of KVKs of Zone 1, held at Dehradun from June 26 to 28, 2023. The award was instituted by Indian Council of Agricultural Research (ICAR), Agriculture Technology Application Research Institute (ATARI Zone 1PAU Ludhiana) for its initiative viz, farmers outreach, administrative capabilities, linkages with line departments, handholding of FPOs, farmers’ lounge, processing and branding of farmers produce along with large scale recommendations through OFTs’, Frontline demonstrations and capacity buildings of rural youths and progressive farmers.

During the workshop, Dr Vishal Mahajan of KVK Kathua was awarded for best presentation among KVKs of UT of Jammu and Kashmir.