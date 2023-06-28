DC Rajouri listens people’s issues at Ladhote panchayat

Excelsior Correspondent

RAJOURI June 28: Deputy Commissioner of Rajouri Vikas Kundal, today presided over a Weekly Block Diwas public outreach camp in the Ladhote Panchayat of block Dhangri and launched the construction work of a Jal Jiwan Mission Scheme. .

A wide range of demands pertaining to macadamization of roads, upgradation and adequate staff in Government institutions, water supply augmentation, upgrading of health infrastructure etc were raised by the locals.

The officers of different departments also made the public aware about a number of schemes and programs being implemented in the district and motivated them to avail the benefits of the same.

Speaking at the event, the Deputy Commissioner assured the public that all their grievances have been documented and would be addressed in a phase manner through the intervention of the concerned departments. He concluded by stressing on the need for continued progress and cooperation among all stakeholders to ensure that the citizens of the district are provided with an improved quality of life.

Later, the DC launched the construction of Ladhote water supply scheme taken up under Jal Jeevan Mission at a cost of Rs 6.77 crore. The Water Supply Scheme project is envisaged to benefit a population of 2500 souls in the area.

During his visit, the DC also inspected the work on the Ratala-Jamola bridge, which had been halted for a long time due to some issue.

Taken up at an estimated cost of Rs 70 lacs, the construction of the 25m span single lane bridge is being carried out by the PWD(R&B).

The DC resolved the issue on the spot and kickstarted the work on the bridge. He also urged the concerned authorities to ensure timely completion of the project.

Among the others who were present during the event were BDC Dhangri, Tazeem Akhter; CPO, Mohammad Khurshid; ACP, Sheraz Chowhan; DSWO, Wakeel Ahmed Bhatt; EXEN PWD(R&B) Rajouri, Sardar Khan and EXEN Jal Shakti Rajouri, Ashwini Sharma and other district and sectoral officers.