Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, June 28: Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha handed over appointment letter to Sakshi Devi, wife of martyr civilian Deepu at Raj Bhawan, today. Deepu was killed by terrorists in Anantnag on 29th May, 2023.

The Lt Governor assured every possible assistance and support to the family of the martyred civilian.

The family members of Deepu were also present at the Raj Bhawan.