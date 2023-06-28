Yuva Morcha a significant training platform for party’s youth brigade: Tejasvi Surya

Excelsior Correspondent

KATRA, June 28: Tejasvi Surya, Member Parliament and national president of Bharatiya Janata Yuva Morcha (BJYM) today asserted that the next 25 years are crucial for the development of the country.

Addressed the Yuva Morcha Sammelan at Katra, the BJYM national president emphasised that the country has completed its difficult 75 years and added the world’s largest democracy is now enjoying its ‘Amrit Kaal’. However, he underscored the next 25 years are very crucial for the country in terms of development.

The senior BJYM leader commended the transformative journey of India under the visionary leadership of Prime Minister, Narendra Modi over the past nine years. He expressed his optimism about India’s future, stating that under the stewardship of Prime Minister, Modi, the country is poised to become the third-largest economy in the world within the next two years.

Furthermore, Surya called upon party workers to motivate and support fellow members, emphasizing the importance of their continued dedication to the party’s objectives. He urged them to consider themselves as ‘Sewaks’ for the nation-building process, working tirelessly to contribute to the growth and progress of the country.

Former Deputy CMs Nirmal Singh and Kavinder Gupta highlighted the substantial transformation witnessed in Jammu and Kashmir, where the National Flag is now proudly hoisted in every Government building, school, and University. They also noted the decline in terrorism in the region, enabling the youth to benefit from various Central Government schemes.

“Under the Prime Minister’s guidance, the Government has taken decisive steps to integrate Jammu and Kashmir into the mainstream, ensuring equal opportunities and rights for all its residents. One of the key achievements has been the hoisting of the National Flag in Government buildings, schools, and universities across the region. Speaking on the occasion State general secretary(Org) Ashok Koul said that the concerted efforts of the BJP have resulted in a substantial decline in terrorism in Jammu and Kashmir, adding that the region, once plagued by violence and unrest, has now become more peaceful and secure. The improved security situation has not only safeguarded the lives of the people but also created an environment conducive to economic growth and development.

State general secretaries, Vibodh Gupta and Dr Devinder Manyal said the youth of Jammu and Kashmir have been the primary beneficiaries of the Central Government’s schemes and initiatives. Several welfare programmes have been implemented to empower the youth, providing them with education, skill development, and employment opportunities.

State president BJYM Arun Prabhat emphasized the role of Yuva Morcha as a significant training platform for the party’s youth brigade. He encouraged the participants to use this opportunity to learn the fundamentals of effective leadership and serving the people.

Others who spoke on the occasion are BJP vice president ,Pawan Khajuria, Prabhari BJYM, Munish Sharma, Seh Prabhari Ajay Vaid.