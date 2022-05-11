Sadhotra expresses concern over power, water crisis; decries proposed hike in tariff

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, May 11: Expressing grave concern over water and power crisis across J&K, former minister and senior National Conference (NC) leader Ajay Kumar Sadhotra today lambasted the administration for pushing the people to wall during the current spell of the brute heat wave across the Jammu region, especially Jammu.

“The situation has become all the more critical with mercury breaching 40 degree Celsius”, Sadhotra said while addressing a public meeting at Lale-da-Bagh, Nai Basti. He said the failed BJP Government is mulling a big hike in the power tariff to silence the people from rising against the unprecedented crisis that has jeopardized the normal life. Any raise in the power hike is not only unacceptable to the people but would be overwhelmingly opposed, he added.

He accused the BJP Government of having miserably failed in maintaining the curtailment schedule as frequent unscheduled power cuts for hours together has become a norm. “If this is the scenario at the beginning of the summer, what can be the scene in coming months, especially during monsoon, is anybody’s guess,” he asked while attributing the nightmarish breakdown to mismanagement, lack of vision and administrative inertia.

The former minister said the power crisis has brought life to standstill with every segment like industry, trade and commerce, households, students, etc braving the brunt. He sought formulation of a summer power and water plan to meet the requirements of the people well ahead of monsoon sets in.

On the occasion, scores of BJP workers including Capt Madan Lal Choudhary, Subash Kumar, Rajesh Kumar, Rahul Kumar, Raj Kumar, Shubam Kumar, Neha Kumari and Poli Devi joined NC. Welcoming the new entrants, Sadhotra hoped that their joining will further strengthen the party.

Others who spoke on the occasion were Raghuvir Singh (district president), Ghar Singh Chib (corporator), Rakesh Sharma, Ravi Sharma, Bhagwan Dass Sharma, Shallu Sharma and Randhir Singh Chib.