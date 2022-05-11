Delegation of faculty from IITs meets LG, discusses development of entrepreneurship in Ladakh

Excelsior Correspondent

LEH, May 11: A delegation of faculty members from Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Kanpur, Bombay and Delhi, led by Dr Amitabha Bandopadhyay (from IIT Kanpur) called on Lieutenant Governor of Ladakh RK Mathur at Raj Niwas, here today and discussed the development of entrepreneurship in Ladakh.

Commissioner/Secretary, Industries and Commerce Department, Saugat Biswas, was present during the meeting. The delegation briefed the LG about the series of workshops on Enterprising Ladakh organized by the Industries and Commerce Department, Ladakh for entrepreneurs and students of Ladakh University, Colleges, ITIs & Polytechnic in Leh and Kargil to assist in the development of entrepreneurship and incubation eco-system for entrepreneurs from Ladakh. They also informed about the large participation of women entrepreneurs and students in the workshops.

The delegation shared their feedback and inputs from the workshops, viz. the need for suitable technological interventions based on the needs of the people of Ladakh; addressing logistics and supply channels; providing training on customer and segment discovery for proper pricing of the products; proper packaging of products; setting up a common centre for processing and packaging of products; common branding and value-addition of products from Ladakh; engaging a digital marketing agency for marketing of products from Ladakh and providing training and capacity-building workshops for Ladakhi youth to understand the mechanism of entrepreneurship.

Mathur thanked all the three IITs for their support. He requested them to identify modalities that would work in Ladakh along with the timeline. He emphasized the need to focus on certain areas, including identifying potential products and economic spaces for good turnover, providing incentives and assistance to entrepreneurs in availing the benefits of various Government schemes, the need for technological interventions that work in local conditions, improving infrastructure and logistics and the marketing of niche and high-value products from Ladakh.

Dr Anil Verma, Professor in Chemical Engineering, IIT Delhi; Dr Anil Wali, MD FITT, IIT Delhi; Dr Amitabha Bandopadhyay, Department of Biological Sciences and Bioengineering, IIT Kanpur; Ankit Saxena, in-charge of Social Innovation, IIT Kanpur and Shakti Tripathy, Senior Manager, Desai Sethi School of Entrepreneurship, IIT Bombay were part of the delegation.