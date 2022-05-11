Udit Narayan shooting music video in Ganderbal

Excelsior Correspondent

Srinagar, May 11: Bollywood singer Udit Narayan along with his son Aditya Narayan is in Kashmir these days shooting for an upcoming music video.

The star singer was today spotted along with the crew in Ganderbal where the shooting of the video was being carried out.

While talking to media persons on the sidelines of the shooting, Udit Narayan expressed his feeling and emotions for Kashmir and described it as heaven on earth.

“I have come here for the first time and have been hearing about it since childhood; we used to be told that Kashmir is heaven, indeed it is,” he said.

He said that his son, Aditya Narayan has already shot several songs in Kashmir and that he likes the aura around. “And, I have travelled the world, but I liked Kashmir the most.”

He urged the people from the film industry to come to Kashmir and shoot for movies and promote Kashmir tourism because “whatever isn’t in the world, is here,” he said.

The Director of the music video, Gaurav Chandrakant Bhat said that the song also features Sonali Sachdeva and is about how two people meet in a strange place and end up falling in love and friendship.

“We are here for the last 6 days and I was told by Raja Rani Travels to shoot in Kashmir but I was not sure about it. However, I was taken away by the beauty of Kashmir. It feels like home here,” he said.