Press Club pays tribute to Ashok Sodhi on his 14th martyrdom day

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, May 11: On his 14th death anniversary, the journalist fraternity today remembered Ashok Sodhi – a photojournalist and former Chief Photographer of the Daily Excelsior, who sacrificed his life while performing professional duties during an encounter at Samba on May 11, 2008.

In this connection, a simple tribute paying function was organized at Press Club of Jammu, wherein media men from both electronic and print paid floral tribute to the martyr colleague. Daughter of late Ashok Sodhi, Inna Sodhi was also present at the function.

Speaking on the occasion, President Press Club of Jammu, Sanjeev Pargal remembered his days with late Sodhi and described the latter as a great human being besides a thorough professional man.

Recalling his long association with the martyr Sodhi, Mr. Pargal recalled that the late Ashok Sodhi had started his journalistic career as a reporter and later became one of the prominent photojournalists of Jammu and Kashmir. He said that Sodhi was not only known for his professionalism but also for his participation in social activities besides getting always ready to help the needy.

On the occasion, Mr Pargal also informed the media persons about various welfare schemes started by the Press Club of Jammu for the working journalists.

Vice-president of the Press Club of Jammu, Zorawar Singh Jamwal, also spoke on the occasion and advised the working journalists to be careful and alert while performing their professional duties. “The budding journalists, especially those who are not equipped with safety gadgets, must remain cautious while covering the incidents of encounters and law and order related problems,” he suggested.

Secretary-General of Press Club of Jammu, Dinesh Manhotra also spoke on the occasion and recalled his association with late Ashok Sodhi. He exhorted budding journalists to follow safety measures while covering encounters and other events.

The journalists also observed two minutes of silence in the memory of late Ashok Sodhi.

Others present on the occasion included former President Press Club of Jammu and senior Journalist, Manu Shrivatsa, former President of Press Club of Jammu Ashwani Kumar, Times Now Editor Pardeep Dutta, Pawan Sharma, Nishikant Khajuria, Channi Anand, Vishal Bharati, Dinesh Mahajan, Deepak Khajuria, Rajinder Kitchloo, Kunal Shrivatsa, Deepak Khajuria, Govind Chouhan, Raman Raina, Pradeep Bakshi, Ajay Menia Ashwani Sharma and others.