Sacking government employees move to disempower locals: Mehbooba Mufti

SRINAGAR, March 30: PDP president Mehbooba Mufti on Wednesday flayed the Jammu and Kashmir administration for dismissing five employees and alleged that it was a move to disempower the locals.

The Union Territory administration on Wednesday sacked police constable Tawseef Ahmed Mir, who has been accused of actively working for Hizbul Mujahideen and trying to kill two of his colleagues, and four more employees for alleged links with terror groups.

It terminated the services of the employees following a recommendation of a designated committee constituted under Article 311 (2) (c) of the Constitution that allows dismissal without an inquiry in the interest of the security of the State.

“On one hand GOI is recruiting retired security personnel from all over India for civilian posts in J&K. But at the same time they are deliberately firing Kashmiri govt employees to offset the balance in the administration & disempowering locals,” Mehbooba tweeted. (Agencies)