Lt Governor launches MyGov- the robust citizen engagement platform for J&K

JAMMU, March 30: Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha today launched MyGov- the robust citizen engagement platform for Jammu & Kashmir.

Speaking on the occasion, the Lt Governor said that the innovative platform to build the partnership between citizens & the government will promote participatory governance and policymaking.

MyGov will bring the J&K administration closer to the common man while providing them opportunity to share opinions, ideas and suggestions on a range of issues for socio-economic transformation of the UT, added the Lt Governor.

Governance process is a two-way street. Citizens’ suggestions are essential for people-centric policy making and MyGov platform will ensure that views of all stakeholders are incorporated in planning and decision making, the Lt Governor said.

Dedicating the new initiative to the citizens of J&K, the Lt Governor reiterated the government’s commitment to fulfill aspirations of the people.

We are setting new benchmarks of participatory governance, providing technology driven solutions, real time monitoring of government schemes & programmes, and making public services easily accessible to the people of J&K, the Lt Governor added.

Dr. Arun Kumar Mehta, Chief Secretary, while speaking on the occasion, asked the officials to reach out to citizens in a more effective manner and put dedicated focus on ensuring that the facilities and services created for people are being utilized by them to the fullest.

Abhishek Singh, CEO MyGov congratulated the LG-led J&K Government for becoming the first Union Territory to launch MyGov platform, which is a unique initiative to connect the people with the Government & enabling them to contribute towards good governance.

Later, the Lt Governor also launched the UT Dashboard. The dashboard will monitor development works and flagship schemes of various government departments for ease of decision-making. The UT dashboard facilitates a graphical overview of the performance of various schemes pertaining to different departments based on Key Performance Indicators (KPIs).

Prerna Puri, Secretary to Government, Information Technology Department highlighted the initiatives taken by the department for empowering common citizens through digital initiatives.

All possibilities are being explored to develop a unified portal for public services, she informed.

Amit Sharma, CEO Jammu and Kashmir e-Governance Agency (JaKeGA) briefed the meeting about the measures taken by JaKeGA to ensure increased transparency, and efficiency of citizen services delivery to common people.

Administrative Secretaries, HoDs, besides senior officials were present on the occasion.