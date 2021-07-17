Sacked teachers were preaching terror not books, were instrumental in radicalizing students

Organized funerals of militants, indoctrinated women, children

*Security agencies flagged concerns but previous Govts failed to act

Sanjeev Pargal

JAMMU, July 17: Four Government teachers including two females who were among 11 Government employees terminated from Government services in the Union Territory recently were openly preaching terror and not books to the students and notwithstanding the fact that their activities were well known to previous elected Governments, no action was taken against them.

One of them had close ties with Hizbul Mujahideen supremo Syed Salahuddin while another had openly been organizing crowds in funerals of militants in South Kashmir, encouraging stone pelting and radicalizing youngsters to joint militancy but continued to escape action due to “soft approach” of previous Governments towards supporters of the terrorism.

Noble profession of teaching was shamed by these teachers who propagated terror, radicalized and indoctrinated their students, instead of teaching them the books which they were suppose to do.

One of the Lecturers Mohammad Jabbar Parray, posted in District Institute of Education and Training (DIET), who was among 11 employees fired by the Government, was commonly known as “Chhota Geelani” among Jamat-e-Islami cadres. He was openly organizing funerals of slain militants in Bijbehara in Anantnag district of South Kashmir and was instrumental in converting more than a dozen youth into militancy after brainwashing them.

“Parray was instrumental in radicalizing youth in the classes by provoking them with his jihadi speeches. While drawing huge salary from the Government exchequer and living luxurious life, Parray helped the militants to execute their agenda,” sources told the Excelsior.

Parray had the backing of political leadership which was the reason that despite being named by the Intelligence agencies for his support to militants he always escaped the action.

Nisar Ahmad Tantray, another Government teacher posted at Government Middle School Hanji Mohalla Batengu in Anantnag district was recruited as temporary teacher in the school after his elder brother Abdul Gani Tantray joined Hizbul Mujahideen as its district chief.

Abdul Gani proceeded on temporary leave to become the militant but because of his writ in the district, his younger brother Nisar Ahmad was recruited as temporary teacher in the same school and subsequently his services were regularized.

Instead of teaching books, he started preaching terror and radicalization in the school. He became an active supporter of militants and was responsible for indoctrination of large number of students.

Subsequently Nisar Ahmed developed close ties with PoJK-based Hizbul chief Syed Salahuddin. Nisar Ahmad’s son is studying in Pakistan and his studies were sponsored by Salahuddin.

Not only the male but there were female teachers also who were openly preaching terror in schools and radicalizing students.

Raziya Sultan posted as head teacher of Government School Khiram in Anantnag district who was among the terminated employees, was appointed as a teacher on compassionate grounds in the year 2000 after her father Sultan Bhat was killed by the militants in 1996.

Raziya Sultan was known for propagating the ideology of Dukhtaran-e-Millat (DeM) and Jamaat-e-Islami (JeI) in the school and security agencies had repeatedly flagged concerns about this but the previous Governments took no action which encouraged her.

“Not only in her school but Raziya Sultan conducted gatherings of DeM and JeI in her village where she propagated secessionism of Jammu and Kashmir and also stayed in touch with various terror outfits,” sources said.

Sakeen Akhter is another Government teacher sacked by the Government. She was posted in Government Primary School at Gorjan Khiram in Anantnag and was appointed as temporary teacher in 2002 and her services were regularized in 2008.

She was closely associated with Dukhtaran-e-Millat and was instrumental in organizing gathering of women and even children to propagate secessionist activities.

She was taking dictates from the terror groups to propagate their ideology among women and children, sources pointed out.

As reported exclusively by the Excelsior today, the Government has decided to go ahead with crackdown on employees involved in anti-national activities and Intelligence agencies have zeroed-in on nearly two dozen more such officers/ officials and were pursuing their cases before showing them the door.

The Government has conveyed it in categorical terms to the Intelligence agencies that all those involved in anti-national activities and linked to terror have to be weeded out.

As per the procedure adopted by the Government, the CID (Counter Intelligence) initiates the process for termination of services of officers/officials linked to terrorism, hawala funding and other activities which are against interests of the country after gathering sufficient evidence against them. The cases are then processed by a high-level Committee headed by the Chief Secretary and finally approved by the Lieutenant Governor.

So far, 18 such employees have been terminated from the services, the latest being 11 including two sons of Hizbul Mujahideen supremo Syed Salahuddin.

Asserting that the process to remove terror-linked employees from the Government will continue till all such officers/officials are removed from the administration, sources said there were now categorical directions from the Government that none should be spared.