Congress leaders hold massive protest against hike in fuel prices, inflation

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, July 17: District Congress Committee Jammu (U) concluded the 10-day long nationwide agitational program against price hike of petrol, diesel, LPG and essential commodities with a massive protest demonstration organized today at New Plot.

The protest was organized by Kanta Bhan, vice president JKPCC and Block Congress Committee Sarwal. The protesters led by Raman Bhalla (vice president PCC), Yogesh Sawhney, general secretary PCC & Incharge district president Jammu (U) and Kanta Bhan marched towards the Governor’s House. However, heavy contingent of police deployed at the site stopped the protesters from marching towards the Governor’s House.

The protesters raised slogans while waving placards. They criticized the Modi- led Union Government for the overwhelming inflation crisis engulfing the country. They stated that the ongoing inflation has broken the backbone of the country and unraveled a crisis.

Raman Bhalla, while addressing the protesting leaders and activists, said that middle and lower income families are forced to cut back on food and fuel consumption because they’re unable to meet their daily needs amidst the rising prices. He demanded immediate relief by reducing taxes on petroleum products and import duty on various items.

Speaking on the occasion, Yogesh Sawhney condemned the Centre for its failure to control inflation and letting the common man suffer under the burden of high costs of fuel and essential commodities.

Other Congress leaders participated in the protest were Rajnish Sharma, Sanjeev Sharma, Rajeev Singh, Dr Ramakant Khajuria, Uttam Singh, Ricky Dalotra (PYC), S P Sapolia, Chander Sheikhar Sharma, Vijay Kumar (block president), Jatin Vashisht, Raj Kumar Meenia, Ajay Kumar, Yash Pal Sangral, H S Baggi, Rakesh Sharma, Madhu Banraj, Pradeep Bhagat, Sikander Khan, Rishu Kumar Marks Gill, Sunil Kumar Sharma, Gulshan Ratan, Jai Pal, Koushalya Devi, Rajni Bala, Chanchala Devi, Reenu Belloria, Ashu Tak, Tilak Raj Kalotra, Satish Kumar, Varinder Sharma, Sujad Alli, Ramesh Gupta and Chanchal Dogra.