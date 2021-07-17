Justice Wani visits Court Complex Shopian

*Reviews functioning, listens issues of bar

Excelsior Correspondent

SHOPIAN, July 17: Justice Javed Iqbal Wani, Judge Common High Court of U.T of Jammu & Kashmir and Ladakh and Administrative Judge District Shopian today visited District Court Complex Shopian to review its functioning.

On his arrival, the Justice was presented guard of honour after which he inaugurated Vidhik Sewa Kendra, and interacted with the judicial officers, district administration and the bar members.

He also inspected the under construction new court complex building coming up at an estimated cost of Rs.2670.97 lakh under the execution of R&B Shopian.

The District Principal and Sessions Judge, Shopian Sikander Aazam Chowdhary briefed the justice wani about the functioning of the District Court.

Justice Wani during his visit had a detailed interaction with the lawyers. The lawyers of District Court Shopian through their President Bar Association, Shabir Ahmed Kullay highlighted the achievements of the Bar and presented the memorandum of demands pertaining to the functioning of Court and its requirements.

Justice Wani assured the bar members that the issues would be resolved very soon.

While reviewing the functioning of the district court, Justice Wani directed the judicial officers for speedy dispensation of the justice so that common masses may not suffer.

Among others, District Magistrate Shopian, Sachin Kumar Vaishya, Principal District and Sessions Judge Shopian, Sikander Aazam Chowdhary, SSP Shopian, Amrit Paul Singh, Judicial officers and bar members were present on the occasion.