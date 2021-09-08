Sachin Waze paid ‘large amount’ of cash to former cop to ‘eliminate’ Mansukh Hiran: NIA

New Delhi, Sept 8: The charge sheet filed by the National Investigation Agency (NIA) in the Antilia bomb scare and Mansukh Hiren murder cases revealed that dismissed Mumbai police officer Sachin Waze paid a huge amount of cash to Shiv Sena leader and former ‘encounter specialist’ of Mumbai Police, Pradeep Sharma to eliminate Hiren.

The chargesheet filed by the NIA read, “On March 3, 2021, accused Sachin Waze Shiv met accused Pradeep Sharma at P.S. Foundation office, Andheri (East), Mumbai during evening time and handed over a rexine bag containing large amount of cash (bundles of Indian currency note of Rs 500 denomination). Evidence collected during the investigation corroborates the same. Thereafter accused Pradeep Sharma called accused Santosh Shelar to ascertain about the registration number of the vehicle arranged by him. Accused Santosh Shelar conveyed the details as to accused Sachin Waze.”

The chargesheet also revealed that on realising that the investigation relating to the planting of explosive-laden SUV at Carmichael Road in South Mumbai, near the house of industrialist Mukesh Ambani’s residence on February 25, was getting transferred to a senior police officer, Waze pressurised Hiran to take up the responsibility for the said crime, so that the investigation of the case can be vitiated in his favour. But the proposal was turned down by Hiran, stated the chargesheet.

It further said that Since Mansukh Hiran was the only person who was fully aware of the vehicle being parked on the Eastern Express Highway on the directions of Waze.

“After having realised that investigation relating to the planting of the explosive-laden SUV and threat letter was getting transferred to a senior officer, accused Sachin Waze, the then Investigating officer pressurised Mansukh Hiran to take up the responsibility for the said crime, so that the investigation of the case can be vitiated in his favour. Accused, Sachin Waze was also assuring Mansukh Hiran that the latter would be immediately bailed out in the said case. The evidence collected during the investigation corroborates the same,” read the chargsheet.

Ir said, “The investigation has further revealed that Mansukh Hiran turned down the proposal of accused Sachin Waze and own up the responsibility of the crime. Since Mansukh Hiran was the only person who was fully aware about the vehicle being parked on the Eastern Express Highway on the directions of accused Sachin Waze and knowing very well that the keys handed over to Sachin Waze near GPO, CSIO, it would been dangerous for accused Sachin Waze as Mansukh Hiran could reveal the involvement of the accused Sachin Waze in the said crime.”

The chargsheet stated that Waze was aware that Hiran was a weak link in the conspiracy and would spill the beans if examined by some other investigating officer. Hence, Hiran was a potential threat for Waze and other conspirators, said the chargsheet.

It is established during the investigation that, Waze and Sharma conspired with others to eliminate Hiran and the task was assigned to Sharma, stated the chargesheet.

NIA arrested Waze in March in connection with the investigation into the recovery of explosives from a car parked near Mukesh Ambani’s house in Mumbai. Waze is the prime accused in placing an explosives-laden vehicle near Reliance Industries Chairman Mukesh Ambani’s house Antilia in Mumbai on February 25.

Waze was also accused of the murder of Mansukh Hiren, the owner of the vehicle that was found containing explosives materials outside Antilia. Hiren was found dead on March 5 in Thane.

Waze, former Assistant Police Inspector in the Crime Intelligence Unit (CIU), was later transferred to the Citizen Facilitation Centre at Mumbai Police Headquarters after his name came up in Mansukh Hiren’s death case.

Waze was dismissed from service in May 2021. (Agencies)