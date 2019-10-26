SAC approves Prosecution Cadre with separate Directorate

Police Deptt gets 31 posts of AOs

Excelsior Correspondent

SRINAGAR, Oct 26: In a major decision aimed at bringing the Criminal Justice System in J&K in sync with the Central Code of Criminal Procedure (CrPC) 1973, which will be applicable from 31.10.2019 in terms of the Jammu and Kashmir Reorganization Act, 2019, the State Administrative Council (SAC) which met under the chairmanship of Governor, Satya Pal Malik approved establishment of an independent Prosecution cadre with a separate Directorate.

The decision aims to develop the prosecution cadre as an independent entity separate from Police Department under the provisions of the CrPC which require that Public Prosecutors/Additional Public Prosecutors/Assistant Public Prosecutors should be drawn from the regular prosecution cadre.

The SAC approved creation of a separate Prosecution cadre, with members of the existing Prosecution wing as its initial constituents and establishment of a Directorate of Prosecution to be headed by a Director. An IPS officer of the rank of Inspector General shall be appointed as the first Director General of Prosecution.

It accorded sanction to the incorporation of ‘Prosecution’ as a separate subject/entry, assigned to the Home Department in the relevant Schedule of the Jammu and Kashmir Government Business Rules.

The establishment of an independent prosecution cadre in line with the provisions of Cr.PC will bring about synergy in the Criminal Justice System and improved rate of conviction.

Meanwhile, the SAC has approved creation of 31 posts of Accounts Officers in the Police Department.

It also approved creation of 6 posts of Accounts Officers by corresponding reduction of 6 posts of Assistant Accounts Officers in the offices of ADGP Armed, J&K, ADGP Security, ADGP CID, J&K, IGP Crime, J&K, IGP Telecom, J&K and SSP Srinagar.

The SAC approved creation of 25 posts of Accounts Officers in the SSP offices of all 22 districts in Jammu, Kashmir and Ladakh Divisions besides the Directorate of Forensic Science Laboratory, SP Awantipora, SP Handwara and SP Sopore.

The creation of posts of Accounts Officers and providing each district establishment with an Accounts Officer will ensure budget control, better management of funds and enforcement of financial discipline. “This will also relieve the Police officers from additional duties of DDOs and enable them to devote their full time to their primary assigned duties,” an official handout said.