Security forces ready to foil Pak designs to create trouble in Kashmir : Madhav

Avtar Bhat

JAMMU, Oct 26: BJP national general secretary and incharge Jammu and Kashmir, Ram Madhav while terming the attack on truckers in Kashmir against the basic spirit of Kashmiriyat and condemnable today said security forces are fully prepared to foil their as well as designs of Pakistan to create trouble in Kashmir.

Talking to reporters on the sidelines of a function held in connection with celebration of Accession Day which was organised by BJP in collaboration with Dr Shyama Prasad Mookerjee Niyas (Trust) at Jammu Club today, Madhav said the security forces are geared up to deal with terrorists who are hell bent to destroy Kashmiriyat which basically is the reflection of Hinudstaniyat which treats all religions and people alike.

Madhav, while fully defending the abrogation of Article 370 said it was the well thought decision of Prime Minister, Narendra Modi. He made it clear that the decision will not be revoked as it has been taken for the betterment and welfare of the people of Jammu and Kashmir who remained deprived of their various rights for last 70 years under the garb of the controversial Article.

Madhav in a sarcastic way while targeting opposition parties said “once a person dies, he can’t turn alive again but people can mourn his death at least for 10 days’’

“Pakistan is hell bent to create unrest in Kashmir valley and the ceasefire violations made by it are the reflection of its desperation but our security forces will frustrate its all attempts’’ Madhav said.

Later addressing the seminar, Madhav said the militants are destroying the beauty of Kashmiriyat which is the reflection of Hindustaniyat by targeting traders and truckers from outside the State but security forces will not allow this to happen in future and will deal with such situation firmly.

He said these were the separatists and terrorists who on the behest of Pakistan damaged Kashmiriyat by throwing out lakhs of Kashmiri Hindus from Valley in 1989-90 and depriving the lakhs of people from exercising their franchise.

He said in Kashmir a particular mentality was created which forced Dogra rulers to quit in 1947 and that tragedy we ended after 70 years by annulling the Article 370. The STs and SCs were deprived of their political rights under this provision. “Even women were deprived of their rights and this provision was against them also’’, he added.

The BJP leader said that in comparison to that his party is for the upliftment and betterment of all people irrespective of their religion and region. Terming Article 370 a great impediment in flourishing of democracy in J&K, he said its abrogation by Modi Government was a great achievement.

While lashing out at opposition parties, he alleged that they make statements in desperation saying Government did not talk to Pakistan and even go the extent saying abrogation of the Article 370 was a wrong decision. But the decision taken by Prime Minister, Narendra Modi and Home Minister, Amit Shah was taken keeping the national interests in mind, he asserted.

Lambasting the opposition Congress for terming the decision of abrogation of Article 370 undemocratic, Madhav asked the party when they incorporated this controversial Article in the Constitution had they done it in a democratic way at that time. He said the representatives of Pratindhi Sabah a legislative organization in Mahraja’s Government were not acceptable to then Prime Minister, Pt Jawahar Lal Nehru to discuss the issue regarding incorporation of Article 370 in the Constitution and instead of that four representatives nominated by National Conference chief, Sheikh Mohammed Abdullah including he himself were nominated to the Committee.

He said at that time entire nation opposed and even then Law Minister, Dr B R Ambedkar, Hasrat Mohani, a Communist leader and Congress Working Committee opposed incorporation of Article 370 in the Constitution but Nehru sidelining them all took a decision by taking Sheikh Abdullah into confidence and betrayed the entire nation.

He asked “was this the democratic decision which Congress is talking about why the national view was negated to please the Sheikh Abdullah and people of the State had to pay a heavy price up to 70 years for the historical”? blunder made by a single person. He asked what politics is this that the two persons agreement was thrust on entire nation?

Madhav said that incorporation of Article 370 was a big conspiracy against the country, people of State and the Mahraja whose intention was to join the Indian domain like the other princely states did. But he was betrayed. Even when Maharaja’s Prime Minister, visited Delhi to meet Nehru after Pak intruders entered Kashmir on October 22 he was not given audience by Nehru for two days.

Even after allowing then PM of J&K to have meeting with Nehru after two days, the later refused to send troops to J&K but Sheikh Abdullah who was also in Delhi at that time and was in another room after hearing that Nehru is reluctant to send troops came out and said half Kashmir is gone and if entire Kashmir goes his leadership will not be acceptable to any one in Jammu. He intervened and asked Nehru to send troops. On the request of Sheikh, Nehru agreed to send troops but due the four days delay , Pak intruders had annexed a big portion of Kashmir which is still under their forcible occupation, he added.

Madhav said this will be first Diwali after the abrogation of Article 370 and total integration of J&K with Indian Union after removal of all barriers and impediments by Modi Government.

BJP State president, Ravinder Raina said that due to the strategic importance of J and K, the conspiracies were hatched by British to have indirect control over the region. He said Mahraja Hari Singh was first ruler who supported the cause of India’s independence at the Round Table Conference in London in 1931, hence earned the wrath of British and an unsavorily saga of conspiracies unfolded against him on his return to the State. The friendship of Nehru and Sheikh proved hazardous for Maharaja as for the whole of J&K State, he added.

BJP leader Advocate Abhinav Sharma divulged in detail on all legal aspects involved in the whole instrument of Accession and subsequent complete unification of J&K State into the dominion of India with signing and acceptance of Accession document on October 26 and 27 in 1947.

BJP senior leader and former MLC Ashok Khajuria and party vice president Narayan Singh proposed the vote of thanks.