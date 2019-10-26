6 CRPF men hurt in grenade attack

Excelsior Correspondent

Srinagar, Oct 26: Six security personnel were injured after militants hurled a grenade at a CRPF party in Karan Nagar area this evening.

Militants hurled a grenade at a CRPF check post in Kaka Saria area of Karan Nagar in Srinagar injuring six security force personnel.

Security forces immediately corned off the area and carried out searches to trace the militants responsible for the attack. However, no one was arrested.

Security in the entire Srinagar was tightened and more checks of vehicles were conducted at various places in the city.

The attack comes at a time when Huriyat Conference has called for Lal Chowk march on October 27.