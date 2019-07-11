SAC approves creation of 7643 posts of Teacher Grade-III

SRINAGAR: The State Administrative Council (SAC) on Thursday approved the creation of 7643 posts of Teacher Grade-III, as proposed by the School Education Department (SED), on the basis of recommendations of the High Level Committee constituted for the purpose, an official Spokesperson said here.

He said this was done, with a view to address the transition of non-graduate Regularised Rehbar-e-Taleem Teachers (RReTs) under the Samagra Shikasha (SS), previously known as Sarva Shiksha Abhiyan (SSA), as regular Teachers in the SED. (AGENCIES)