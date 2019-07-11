England bowl out Australia for 223 By Daily Excelsior - 11/07/2019 BIRMINGHAM: England bowled Australia out for a modest 223 in the second semifinal of the World Cup here on Thursday. Brief Scores: Australia: 223 all out in 49 overs (Steve Smith 85, Alex Carey 46; Chris Woakes 3/20). (AGENCIES)
