England bowl out Australia for 223

By
Daily Excelsior
-

BIRMINGHAM: England bowled Australia out for a modest 223 in the second semifinal of the World Cup here on Thursday.

Brief Scores:

Australia: 223 all out in 49 overs (Steve Smith 85, Alex Carey 46; Chris Woakes 3/20). (AGENCIES)

 

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR