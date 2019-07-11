SDH Bishnah staff stages protest, as MC Bishnah Chairman misbehaves with lady doctor

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU: The staff of Sub District Hospital (SDH), Bishnah this morning went on strike and suspended all routine work after Chairman of Municipal Committee (MC) Bishnah and his associates allegedly misbehaved with a lady doctor of the hospital.

According to the official sources, Chairman of MC Bishnah, Rajan Sharma along with his associates visited SDH Bishnah last night at about 10:30 during which he allegedly misbehaved with on duty lady doctors and staff nurses.

To register their protest, all staff of the Hospital including doctors and paramedical staff went on strike this morning. All routine work was suspended by the staff of the Hospital. OPD work was also suspended but emergency services were kept out of the purview of the strike. The entire staff assembled in the Hospital premises and staged protest against the MC Bishnah Chairman.

BMO Bishnah, Rakesh Sharma, in order to pacify the protesting staff, called out a meeting immediately in his office chamber but in the meanwhile the MC Bishnah Chairman also came into his office along with some of his associates. He allegedly exchanged heated words with the doctors and paramedical staff of the Hospital in front of the BMO but when the situation becomes uncontrollable the police was called who pacified both parties.

Later, the hospital staff submitted a written complaint against MC Bishnah Chairman to police station Bishnah and according to the reports, a counter complaint against hospital staff was also submitted by the Chairman of MC Bishnah. However, According to SHO Bishnah, Inspector Rattan Singh Rana, no FIR has been lodged in the case as the issue was settled by MLC Ramesh Arora by intervening personally.

Meanwhile, the BMO Bishnah said that this is the 2nd case when Rajan Sharma (Chairman, MC Bishnah) and his associates visited the Hospital in odd hours and misbehaved with on duty lady doctors and staff nurses. He said on June 10 also, Rajan Sharma in inebriated condition along with his associates had visited the Hospital during odd hours and misbehaved with hospital staff, after which the staff had submitted a written complaint to him.

The BMO said that on the assurance of the MLC, the staff of the Hospital suspended strike at about 3 PM and resumed their routine works.

In the meanwhile, Doctors Association Jammu (DAJ), while condemning the incident of alleged misbehavior of Municipal Committee Bishnah Chairman with on duty lady doctor of the Hospital, has urged Governor Satya Pal Malik to intervene and ensure lodging of FIR against the Chairman.

“If action is not taken against Chairman of MC Bishnah, the doctors of J&K will go on State wide protest,” said Dr Balvinder Singh, president DAJ.