SABLO appeals LG to revoke decision on yatra cancellation

Warns agitation

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, June 26: Shri Amarnath Barfani Langars Organisation (SABLO) today warned that in case Shri Amarnath Shrine Board (SASB) does not revoke the decision on this year’s annual yatra of Shri Amarnath Ji, the SABLO and other devotees will be constrained to launch the peaceful agitation.

In a statement issued here, today Rajan Gupta, general secretary and Vijay Kumar Thakur, president of SABLO said the decision to this effect was taken in the meeting held at Zirakpur, Chandigarh today. They added that there is strong resentment among Shiv Bhagats all over the country and in Bhandara Organisations over the cancellation of the yatra.

The meeting was attended by its members from Punjab, Haryana, Himachal Pradesh, Chandigarh, Delhi, Uttar Pradesh, Gujrat, Rajasthan etc.

Gupta and Thakur informed members that LG of J&K UT, Manoj Sinha will be contacted and requested to restore this year’s yatra in view of sharp decline in number of COVID cases and respecting the sentiments of devotees of Lord Mahadev Ji.

Members further demanded that if SASB headed by Lt Governor does not accede to the demand, then a peaceful protest may be launched.

To chalk out the further action Plan, an Sangharash Committee was formed to launch the agitation.

Rajan Gupta, termed the decision to cancel Yatra as hasty step because more than two months time was remaining when the yatra was cancelled. It was also decided that the Bhandara Organisations rendering services on the highway and off the Yatra track will also be associate in the protest.

Further, Shiv Bhagats from across the Globe will be motivated to join the protest, they added.

The members of Sangharash Committee led by Vijay Thakur will include Sarv Shri Davinder Uppal, Anand Parkash Gupta, Ram Lok Chaudhary,Tirlok Oberoi, Rajinder Singh, Parveen Bindal, Ajay Kumar, H K Chugh, Harcharan Singh Sherry, Fakur Chan Verma and Vijay Mehra.

Rajan Gupta and Vijay Kumar Thakur, urged LG to reconsider the decision of cancellation of Yatra. They further demanded that Shri Amarnath Ji Yatra must be held, for a shorter duration of two -three weeks and with reduced number of pilgrims from the present 10000 per day per route, particularly keeping in view that Yatra of Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Ji Shrine is being held. They further informed that failing which Sangharash Committee shall be constrained to resort to other democratic measures including peaceful protests.