Advisor Farooq takes serious note of delay in completing PMGSY, PWD works

* Reviews development works in Kishtwar

Excelsior Correspondent

KISHTWAR, June 26: Advisor to Lieutenant Governor, Farooq Ahmed Khan, who was on a day long tour to Kishtwar, today visited Chatroo Sub-Division of the district and reviewed progress on various development works and welfare schemes being executed in the district.

In this regard, Advisor convened a meeting with the district administration and had a detailed assessment of the ongoing development works.

Taking strong notice of slow performance of various executing agencies in completing the allotted works under PMGSY and PWD, Advisor directed them to take concrete measures and accelerate the pace of works for timely completion of these vital projects.

Expressing concern over drastic drop out rate in schools of the district, Advisor directed the Chief Education Officer to identify the reasons behind this issue of grave concern and initiate necessary remedial measures in this regard.

District Development Commissioner, Kishtwar, Ashok Sharma, apprised the Advisor of various schemes under implementation in the district by various departments besides highlighting achievements recorded under various sectors. He informed that district administration is launching the Saksham web portal for tracing out the dropouts in the district.

Advisor also took stock of impediments faced by various departments in smooth execution and implementation of development projects and welfare schemes. He assured that he will take up the issues with the concerned so that same could be sorted out.

Meanwhile, several delegations of Block Development Council Chairpersons, District Development Council members, Sarpanchs and Panchs, political parties, social organizations and prominent citizens met the Advisor and apprised him of their grievances and concerns seeking an early redressal to the same.

A delegation led by PRIs apprised the Advisor of several issues including up gradation of schools at Sigdi, Chatroo Mughal Maidan areas, establishment of Fire Brigade service station at Chatroo, early payment of land compensation, road connectivity to unconnected habitation, expediting pace of road construction to Kuntwara, widening of Bhanderkot to Dangduru road, development of tourism in the Ziarat and temple sites of Palmar and other potential areas of district, establishment of PHC at Palmar, up gradation of road infrastructure connecting Sarthal, tower connectivity at Galigarh, drinking water facility at Drabshalla, speedy construction of road from Cherji to Pullar, staff at PHC Keru, timely commencement of Rattle HEPP and related issues.

Advisor assured the deputations that all their genuine issues would be redressed in a time bound manner.