Ball in Central Govt’s court now: Mir on APM at Delhi

JAMMU, June 26: Pradesh Congress Committee president, GA Mir today said that the ball is in the court of Centre now, for the positive outcomes of the deliberations of the All Party Meeting (APM), where the Congress placed people’s priorities rightly, as per the aspirations of the people of Jammu & Kashmir.

Briefing the senior party functionaries at the party office here today, after attending All Party Meet in Delhi, JKPCC chief said that Congress played its role in the right earnest as per guidance of the party high command in consultation with the top leadership and led by Ghulam Nabi Azad, who initiated the deliberations fixing the priorities of the people of Jammu and Kashmir to move ahead for restoration of democracy at the earliest.

Mir said that broader issues taken up by the Congress in the meeting have been revealed by the leader of the team Ghulam Nabi Azad, which were heard with great patience and rapt attention by the Prime Minister and Home Minister. The issue of statehood at the earliest before the elections, transparent delimitation exercise after taking people on board followed by political process besides the demand for safeguards for land and jobs guarantee and other issues were raised forcefully, besides few other important issues..

He said that all the political parties of different shades invited, have responded to the call of the Prime Minister which is a positive indication for the way forward. Now, it is for the Prime Minister to respond to this gesture and the ball is in the court of the Centre Govt for follow up positive outcome of the meeting to create conducive atmosphere for future exercise for the early restoration of democracy in Jammu and Kashmir.

While welcoming the initiative, Mir said that there appears some change in the mindset and political language of the ruling party, as BJP leaders used all foul language against the same very leaders in the past who were invited for this meet. It is the step in right direction for a healthy democracy. He regretted that the BJP did not represent the aspirations and sentiments and hardships of people in the meeting and only a former DyCM highlighted the list of achievements of Centre Govt.

The senior PCC leaders appreciated the role of the Congress leadership for the series of consultations at all levels to take the entire leadership of J&K on board and finally at the highest level by the Congress president Sonia Gandhi comprising Dr Manmohan Singh, Dr Karan Singh, P. Chidembram, Ghulam Nabi Azad,AICC Incharge J&K Rajni Patil, PCC chief GA Mir and Tariq Hameed Karra before participation in the APM where Azad along with others represented the party and put forth the view point of the party on each and every aspect of the issue before the Prime Minister.

Many senior party leaders including Mula Ram, Raman Bhalla, Kanta Bhan, Yogesh Sawhney, Ravinder Sharma, Balwan Singh and others attended the meeting.