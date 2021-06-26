Unemployed dental surgeons continue protest on 6th day

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, June 26: The unemployed dental Surgeons Association held a strong protest at Ambphlla on 6th day of their agitation today demanding jobs for them in the hospitals of J&K Health Services and Dental Colleges of the UT.

With banners and placards in their hands the protestors shouted slogans in support of their demands saying that hundreds of unemployed dental surgeons are hankering for jobs since 2008 with Government totally sleeping over the issue.

The protestors said that with the callousness of the authorities their future has become totally uncertain and they have been a burden on their old age parents. The Government should frame a concrete policy for absorbing them in the services. The protestors said when hundreds of posts are vacant in the hospitals of J&K why the Government is not absorbing the unemployed dental surgeons against them.

They said as per the WHO ration there should be one dental surgeon for 7500 people in urban areas while in rural areas it should be one dental surgeon for 10000 people. In J&K the situation is quite contrary and there is one dental surgeon for 30000 people.

The Association President, Dr Rahul said that in 2014 they also protested for two months and all parties had assured that they will force the Government to frame a policy for their recruitment but all in vain. He said a file was made later for the recruitment of dental surgeons through Jammu and Kashmir Public Service Commission (JKPSC) but it is being put from one table to another table in Health Services Department and Finance Department.

The protesting Dental surgeons demanded their immediate absorption in Government services through PSC, framing of a regular policy about their recruitment every year based on the number of seats at UG level in JKUT and creation of separate Directorate of Dentistry for smooth redressal of their demands and grievances.

Meanwhile, Congress leader Shashi Tharoor has demanded absorption of Dental surgeons of J&K in Government services. In a tweet today he expressed his sympathy with the agitating dental surgeons of UT and strongly advocated for providing jobs to them. Some more organisations including ABVP has also rendered support to their demand.