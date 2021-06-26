Sanoora residents protest against Jal Shakti Department

Excelsior Correspondent

SAMBA, June 26: The local people of Sanoora village of Samba held a demonstration against the Jal Shakti Department in protest against not running the tubewell which had been built over last three years.

Kulbhushan Singh, former Sarpanch of the village, led the demonstration, along with Rajpura DDC member, Asha Rani, Rajpura BDC member, Radhe Shyam, BJP leader, Rashpal Verma and many women of the village were also present.

Former Sarpanch said that there is a lot of problem of drinking water in the Panchayat, even today people get water from the tubewell of another village and that too on the third day. As soon as the Summer starts, many times their motor gets damaged due to which water supply is effected, .

He said that it has been almost three years since the said tubewell was completed, but the Department has not been able to connect the pipe to this tubewell and many times the officials of the Department were also informed about it, but till date no proper step has been taken, he added.

Later Ghagwal’s DDC member, Suresh Kumar reached the spot along with the officials of Jal Shakti Department and assured to start the work from tomorrow and the problem of the Panchayat will be resolved within days.