Justice Magrey, Justice Sanjeev inaugurate e- services at Poonch

Excelsior Correspondent

POONCH, June 26: Jammu and Kashmir High Court Judges, Justice Ali Mohammad Magrey and Justice Sanjeev Kumar inaugurated e- services and other facilities at District Court Complex Poonch during their visit to the district today.

Justice Magrey and Justice Kumar inaugurated e- Seva Kendra, Vidhik Seva Kendra and ADR Centre at District Court Complex Poonch.

Justice Magrey, who is also the Executive Chairman of J&K Legal Services Authority (J&K LSA), in his inaugural address, asked the judicial officers to put in best efforts for speedy delivery of justice to litigants and ensure effective outcome on each and every hearing. He said providing brisk access to justice is the main objective of the judiciary.

“By availing the modern digital services, the litigants and advocates are able to file their cases with much ease as compared to manual filing which is time consuming and expensive.” he added.

Justice Sanjeev Kumar, who is also Administrative Judge for district Poonch, while addressing the participants, stated that the Vidhik Seva Kendra will enable a litigant to file a lawsuit in any court of J&K through virtual mode and obtain the status of litigation and cases with one click. The service will also enable online purchase of stamp papers, apply and obtain Adhaar-based digital signature, booking of Mulakat appointments etc.

On the occasion, the visiting High Court Judges also presented relief assistance to eligible beneficiaries under Beti Padhao Beti Bachao scheme, hearing aids, wheelchairs to specially-abled persons provided by the social welfare Department and cheques to marginalized and Vulnerable Section of Society under ICPS.

Earlier, Principal District and Sessions Judge, Poonch, Ashok Kumar Shavan delivered the welcome address, while Chief Judicial Magistrate (CJM) Madan Lal presented vote of thanks. DLSA Secretary Wajahat Kazmi hosted the stage.

The Bar Association Poonch held a separate interaction and presented a memorandum of demands to Justice Ali Mohammad Magray and Justice Sanjeev Kumar.