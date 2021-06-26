Allow hotels, restaurants, banquet owners, gyms to resume trade: CCI

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, June 26: Chamber of Commerce and Industries (CCI), Jammu today said that the business community of Jammu region is passing through the worst ever time of their entire life due to extreme financial crunch faced on account of continuous lockdowns and prevailing uncertainty.

In a meeting held here today at Chamber House, Arun Gupta, president Jammu Chamber said that the district administration should take adequate steps in restoring normal business activity as the COVID-19 cases have been receded considerably. He said that still after passing of second wave, the hotel, restaurant, banquet owners and Gyms are not allowed to resume their business activity. He said that to save the aforesaid members of business community there is dire need to lift all restriction henceforth so that the trading fraternity once again to start their life bit by bit.

Gupta urged the Lt Governor to allow hotels and restaurants to function with 50 per cent capacity, extending time up to 10 PM, and increasing the number of guests capacity at Banquet Hall upto 100. He said that hotel, restaurant, banquet owners and Gyms have been hit hard due to corona curfew and need to be taken care of by the Government.

The Chamber president further appealed to the Government to expedite the inoculation process in Jammu & Kashmir so that the Union Territory will get fortified against the threat of probable third wave of Covid-19 pandemic. He also appealed to the people to adhere to Covid-19 SOPs and guidelines and take utmost prevent measures to contain the spread of Coronavirus and in addition observe social distancing at public places and wear face masks to stay safe.

Among others who were present in the meeting, included Anil Gupta senior vice president, Rajeev Gupta junior vice president, Gaurav Gupta- secretary general, Rajesh Gupta- secretary and Rajesh Gupta- treasurer.