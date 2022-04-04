Russia discreetly mobilising 60k soldiers: Ukraine

Kyiv, Apr 4: The Ukrainian army on Monday said that Russia is launched a “hidden mobilisation” of another 60,000 soldiers.

The general staff of the Ukrainian armed forces, “The Armed Forces of the Russian Federation plans to engage around 60,000 people during the mobilisation.”

They further said that the Ukrainian forces have thwarted seven attacks in Donetsk and Luhansk.

According to BBC, the United Nations’ human rights office has reported 3,455 civilian casualties, including more than 1,400 deaths and over 2,000 injuries, since Russia’s invasion on February 24.

The actual numbers might be higher, they added.

On Sunday, Deputy Prime Minister Iryna Vereshchuk said that 2,964 people have been evacuated from the conflict zones in Mariupol and Luhanck region.

Meanwhile, Moscow has called for an emergency session of the UNSC on April 4 following reports of Ukrainian civilians indiscriminately killed as the Russian forces withdrew from Bucha, near Kyiv.

BBC quoted Dmitry Polyansky, the country’s UNSC deputy representative, as saying that it was making the request “in light of the blatant provocation of Ukrainian radicals”.

Fresh satellite images from Bucha have revealed a 45-foot trench at a site where a mass grave has been identified.

Images captured on March 31 and released by Maxar Technologies show what appears to be a trench within the grounds of the Church of St. Andrew and Pyervozvannoho All Saints, BBC reported.

The firm said that signs of excavation could be seen in images taken on March 10. (UNI)