Nawaz Sharif accused Imran Khan guilty of “high treason”

Islamabad, Apr 4: Exiled formed Prime Minister of Pakistan and PML-N supremo Nawaz Sharif Prime has accused Prime Minister Imran Khan and all other conspirators for dismissing a no-confidence motion against Khan, accusing him as a man obsessed with power who has trampled on the Constitution today, Dawn reported on Monday.

Sharif tweeted that Imran Khan, who puts his ego before the country and the nation, and all conspiratorial characters involved in this conspiracy are guilty of high treason that attracts Article 6.

He pledged that the abuse of Pakistan and desecration of the Constitution will be taken into account.

Sharif made these remarks after the dismissal of the no-trust motion against Prime Minister Khan by former National Assembly deputy speaker Qasim Suri and the subsequent dissolution of the assembly by President Arif Alvi. (UNI)