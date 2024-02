Mumbai : At the interbank foreign exchange market, the local unit opened at 82.88 and touched the intra-day low of 82.94.

The rupee on Thursday settled flat at 82.91 (provisional) against the U.S. dollar, as the support from lower crude oil prices and a weak greenback against major crosses overseas was offset by sustained foreign capital outflows.

Besides, a positive trend in equity markets provided a cushion to the domestic unit, forex traders said. (Agencies)