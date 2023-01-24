Rupee down 33 paise against USD

Mumbai, Jan 24: The Rupee on Tuesday tumbled down 33 paise to close at 81.72 on rising demand for US Dollar by bankers and exporters, dealers at the Foreign Exchange said.

The local unit that dropped 28 paise at 81.69 in early trade, and finished at 81.72, declining 33 paise as compared to its previous close.

The Rupee recorded intra days high and low at 81.64 and 81.78 respectively.

(AGENCIES)