RS Chairman breaks down, says no words to condemn Opposition act

NEW DELHI, August 11: Expressing deep anguish over the sequence of events that unfolded on Tuesday in Rajya Sabha with some Opposition members climbing on the table, Chairman M Venkaiah Naidu today broke down in the House, saying he had no words to condemn such acts.

The Opposition members, however, remained unaffected and continued their protests by shouting slogans and rushing to the Well of the House. This forced the Chairman to adjourn the House till 12 noon.

“I am distressed by the way this sacredness (members climbing on the table) was destroyed yesterday. While some members sat on the table, some others climbed on the table of the House perhaps to be more visible by such acts of sacrilege.

I have no words to convey my anguish to condemn such acts,” Naidu said as he broke down. He said he could not sleep yesterday as he struggled to find reasons or provocation which forced the House to such a low.

Naidu noted that a discussion on agricultural problems and solutions was listed yesterday while stressing that the language of the List of Business is drafted in such a way that it is acceptable to all sections of the House.

“There can be difference of opinion and there can be specific demand from anybody. They could have discussed this in the House, protested and voted against that. Members have got every right to demand but it is for the Government to act.

You can’t force the Government to do this or not do this,” he said. The current Monsoon Session of Parliament has been marred by frequent disruptions and adjournments with Opposition members protesting against alleged snooping, farm laws and other issues. (AGENCIES)