Employment Aug 11, 2021

Required
AIRTEL DTH
(ONLY FOR JAMMU)
(FOR SHREE SAI SERVICES)
1) Backend Executive (Computer Operator 10)
2) DISH TV FITTING (ENGINEER) 8
(Fix Salary + Incentive)
CONTACT NO. 8713052709, 9086242064
ADDRESS H NO. 42 SEC. 8 TRIKUTA NAGAR
NR ANIMAL CARE CENTER
MAY FAIR international SCHOOL
Laxmipuram Chinore, Bantalab Ph 9622333664
STAFF REQUIRED
1. PGT’s with B.Ed for Class 11th to 12th 3 Posts
Sub : Physics/Chemistry/English
2. PGT’s/TGT’s with B.Ed for Class 8th to 10th 4 Posts
Sub : Math/Sci. /S.Sci./English
3. PGT’s/TGT’s with B.Ed- Coordinator (Female) 2 Posts
(Experience as a Coordinator/Sr. Teacher)
CANDIDATES WITH MIN 2 YRS OF EXPERIENCE
can Apply with Bio-Data on (or) before 14/08/21
Required
Looking for well trained, energetic, young talented girls for Creche in Trikuta Nagar Jammu.
Qualified, English Spoken and Creative in Art and craft.
Send your cv through –
serendipityincorporate2021@gmail.com or ‘E’en +919622138888.
Vacancy
Reputed Hotel Jammu is currently looking for experienced Staff as bellow :-
* F&B & Banquet Manager
* Kitchen Manager (F&B Controller)
* Bartender
* Restaurant Steward
* Restaurant Captain
* Electrician
HR Department (Contact Number)
9906247877, 8082232065
Urgently Required
For Jammu Office
Digital Marketing Co.
Based in DUBAI UAE
Marketing Exec-2 Nos
Qual-12/Grad+Exp.
Having Zeal to Convert
Sales/Leads
Salary + Incentives
Drop in with Resume
Call 7006495866
Required
Required a person for data entry cum computer operator at pharma office
Qualification- 10+2
Add-
Arora life sciences
Sudershan complex
Plot No-108,opposite Yard No-6
Narwal,Jammu
Mob No-9906012233
Urgent Required
Team Manager (Exp) – 40,000
Oppo Sales Manager Rajouri (Exp). – 18,000+
Computer Operator (Satwari) – 15,000+
CRE Audi Automobile Exp – 18,000+
Receptionist (Audi) – 15,000+
Courier Boys – 10,000+ Petrol + incentive
ITI Electrical – 10,000+
Security Guard – 10,000+
FMCG Market Boys Exp-18000+
9906300427
Opp ITI Colg Shakti Nagar
Require maid 24 hours for child care
Contact
094693 88888
REQUIRED
Drivers (Instructor) for Light & Heavy Vehicles, Preferably ex-service men, Residing around, Janipur.
Phone between 10.30 AM to 6 PM
Contact: 9906038994,
0191-2534876
STAFF REQUIRED
FOR BACKEND OFFICE
AND AUDIT PURPOSE
M/S BHUSHAN RADIOS
BELOW GUMMAT
JAMMU
CONTACT NO
9682390105
REQUIRED
Required trained and experienced sales executive for travel agency at Bahu Plaza. Candidate should have a minimum experience of 5 years’ in domestic and international Tour and Travels packages.
Contact: 9419197781
URGENTLY REQUIRED STAFF AT REASI
Faculty (M/F) : Shall be a Post Graduate viz.MSW/ MA in Rural Development/ MA in Sociology/ Psychology/B.Sc.(Ag)/BA with B.Ed. etc. (Preferably B.Ed.). Salary: Rs.24000/- Gross including EPF.
Office Assistant (M/F): Graduate or equivalent with Computer Typing and working knowledge of MS Office. Salary: Rs.15000/- Gross inclusive of EPF & ESI.
Attendant (M) : Matriculate & should be ready to attend all types of Office Jobs. Salary : Rs.10000/- inclusive of EPF & ESI.
Watchman: (M)- Matriculate & should be ready to attend all types of Office Jobs. Salary : Rs.8000/- inclusive of EPF & ESI
Note: Age limit for Faculty 25-50yrs.
Office Assistant : 21-40 yrs.
Attendant/Watchman: 21-50 Yrs.
Apply Via sending Curriculum Vitae
(mentioning all details properly including Experiences with photo) at : aicstjk@gmail.com, Last date 15.08.2021
URGENT REQUIREMENTS IN INDUSTRY
1. Accountant, Office Coordinator,Computer operator,
2. Supervisor, Store Incharge, Electrician, ITI Mechanical & Electrical E&C,BSc,QC, QA,
3. Receptionist,Tele Caller, Packing Boy, Helper.
Address :- Sidco chowk bari brahmna
Contact no:-7298663220, 9622365951,9796260300