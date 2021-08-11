Employment Aug 11, 2021

Required

AIRTEL DTH

(ONLY FOR JAMMU)

(FOR SHREE SAI SERVICES)

1) Backend Executive (Computer Operator 10)

2) DISH TV FITTING (ENGINEER) 8

(Fix Salary + Incentive)

CONTACT NO. 8713052709, 9086242064

ADDRESS H NO. 42 SEC. 8 TRIKUTA NAGAR

NR ANIMAL CARE CENTER

MAY FAIR international SCHOOL

Laxmipuram Chinore, Bantalab Ph 9622333664

STAFF REQUIRED

1. PGT’s with B.Ed for Class 11th to 12th 3 Posts

Sub : Physics/Chemistry/English

2. PGT’s/TGT’s with B.Ed for Class 8th to 10th 4 Posts

Sub : Math/Sci. /S.Sci./English

3. PGT’s/TGT’s with B.Ed- Coordinator (Female) 2 Posts

(Experience as a Coordinator/Sr. Teacher)

CANDIDATES WITH MIN 2 YRS OF EXPERIENCE

can Apply with Bio-Data on (or) before 14/08/21

Required

Looking for well trained, energetic, young talented girls for Creche in Trikuta Nagar Jammu.

Qualified, English Spoken and Creative in Art and craft.

Send your cv through –

serendipityincorporate2021@gmail.com or ‘E’en +919622138888.

Vacancy

Reputed Hotel Jammu is currently looking for experienced Staff as bellow :-

* F&B & Banquet Manager

* Kitchen Manager (F&B Controller)

* Bartender

* Restaurant Steward

* Restaurant Captain

* Electrician

HR Department (Contact Number)

9906247877, 8082232065

Urgently Required

For Jammu Office

Digital Marketing Co.

Based in DUBAI UAE

Marketing Exec-2 Nos

Qual-12/Grad+Exp.

Having Zeal to Convert

Sales/Leads

Salary + Incentives

Drop in with Resume

Call 7006495866

Required

Required a person for data entry cum computer operator at pharma office

Qualification- 10+2

Add-

Arora life sciences

Sudershan complex

Plot No-108,opposite Yard No-6

Narwal,Jammu

Mob No-9906012233

Urgent Required

Team Manager (Exp) – 40,000

Oppo Sales Manager Rajouri (Exp). – 18,000+

Computer Operator (Satwari) – 15,000+

CRE Audi Automobile Exp – 18,000+

Receptionist (Audi) – 15,000+

Courier Boys – 10,000+ Petrol + incentive

ITI Electrical – 10,000+

Security Guard – 10,000+

FMCG Market Boys Exp-18000+

9906300427

Opp ITI Colg Shakti Nagar

Require maid 24 hours for child care

Contact

094693 88888

REQUIRED

Drivers (Instructor) for Light & Heavy Vehicles, Preferably ex-service men, Residing around, Janipur.

Phone between 10.30 AM to 6 PM

Contact: 9906038994,

0191-2534876

STAFF REQUIRED

FOR BACKEND OFFICE

AND AUDIT PURPOSE

M/S BHUSHAN RADIOS

BELOW GUMMAT

JAMMU

CONTACT NO

9682390105

REQUIRED

Required trained and experienced sales executive for travel agency at Bahu Plaza. Candidate should have a minimum experience of 5 years’ in domestic and international Tour and Travels packages.

Contact: 9419197781

URGENTLY REQUIRED STAFF AT REASI

Faculty (M/F) : Shall be a Post Graduate viz.MSW/ MA in Rural Development/ MA in Sociology/ Psychology/B.Sc.(Ag)/BA with B.Ed. etc. (Preferably B.Ed.). Salary: Rs.24000/- Gross including EPF.

Office Assistant (M/F): Graduate or equivalent with Computer Typing and working knowledge of MS Office. Salary: Rs.15000/- Gross inclusive of EPF & ESI.

Attendant (M) : Matriculate & should be ready to attend all types of Office Jobs. Salary : Rs.10000/- inclusive of EPF & ESI.

Watchman: (M)- Matriculate & should be ready to attend all types of Office Jobs. Salary : Rs.8000/- inclusive of EPF & ESI

Note: Age limit for Faculty 25-50yrs.

Office Assistant : 21-40 yrs.

Attendant/Watchman: 21-50 Yrs.

Apply Via sending Curriculum Vitae

(mentioning all details properly including Experiences with photo) at : aicstjk@gmail.com, Last date 15.08.2021

URGENT REQUIREMENTS IN INDUSTRY

1. Accountant, Office Coordinator,Computer operator,

2. Supervisor, Store Incharge, Electrician, ITI Mechanical & Electrical E&C,BSc,QC, QA,

3. Receptionist,Tele Caller, Packing Boy, Helper.

Address :- Sidco chowk bari brahmna

Contact no:-7298663220, 9622365951,9796260300