Rs 25,000 cr industrial investment in offing in J&K: LG

JAMMU: Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha on Friday said that Rs 25,000 crore industrial investment is in the offing and the union territory is going to secure this huge investment after the announcement of a historic industrial policy soon.

The LG admitted absence of governance and inaccessibility of officers have long marred villages and said that the ‘back to village’ is an attempt to bridge this gap.

“Rs 25,000 crore industrial investment is in the offing and J&K is going to secure this huge investment after announcement of a historic Industrial soon”, Sinha said during his visit to the border Panchayat of Pallanwala in Jammu district. (AGENCIES)