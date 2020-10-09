J-K reports 636 new COVID-19 cases, 15 more deaths

SRINAGAR: Jammu and Kashmir recorded 636 new COVID-19 cases on Friday, taking the infection tally in the Union Territory to 82,429, while 15 more fatalities pushed the death toll to 1,306, officials said.

Srinagar district reported the highest number of 167 new cases, followed by 101 in Jammu district, they said.

“The UT recorded 636 fresh cases of COVID-19 in the past 24 hours — 263 in Jammu and 373 in the Kashmir Valley,” an official said.

There are 11,144 active cases of the coronavirus disease (COVD-19) in the UT, while 69,979 patients have recovered so far, the officials said.

Of the fresh fatalities, 12 were in Jammu and three in the Valley, they added. (AGENCIES)