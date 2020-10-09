Govt to set up first of bamboo clusters in J-K, to provide employment to 25k people

NEW DELHI: The Centre is planning to set up bamboo clusters across the country and first such initiative will be taken in Jammu and Kashmir, thereby providing direct employment opportunities to about 25,000 people in the union territory, Union Minister Jitendra Singh said on Friday.

The DoNER ministry plans to set up bamboo clusters across India, beginning from Jammu and Kashmir, Singh said presiding over a high-level meeting here.

Singh said three bamboo clusters will be developed in Jammu, Katra and Samba for making bamboo basketry, incense sticks and bamboo charcoal, which will provide direct employment opportunities to about 25,000 people and an MoU in this regard is at the final stage. (AGENCIES)