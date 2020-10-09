Lt Governor inaugurates & lays foundation stones of various developmental works for Panchayats Pallanwala, Khour & Kharah

Unveils Annual Action plan MGNREGA & 15th FC 2021-22 for Pallanwala Lower Panchayat

JAMMU : During the ongoing Back to Village-3 programme, Lieutenant Governor, Manoj Sinha today visited the border Panchayat of Pallanwala in Khour area of Jammu District.

Reiterating UT Government’s commitment towards initiating massive development in the rural section of J&K, the Lt Governor, on the occasion, inaugurated and laid foundation stones of various developmental works under different schemes for Panchayats Pallanwala, Khour and Kharah. He dedicated the newly executed developmental works to the people of the respective Panchayats.

Foundation stone for Water Supply Scheme, Narbera Panchayat Batal under NRDWP was also laid by the Lt Governor.

To mark the occasion, the Lt Governor handed-over Scooty and Wheelchairs to specially-abled persons; financial assistance, certificates & seed money to female folks of Self Help Groups and sanction letters to beneficiaries under MPEGP and other departmental schemes. He also distributed, Kisan Credit Cards, Sports Kits, PMAY kits etc. to the beneficiaries.

Annual Action plan MGNREGA & 15th FC 2021-22 for Pallanwala Lower Panchayat was also unveiled by the dignitaries on the occasion.

The Lt Governor inspected the stalls installed by different departments for spreading awareness about various schemes of their respective departments.

He also interacted with the beneficiaries and sought their feedback on the on-ground implementation of the schemes envisaged by the Government for the welfare of the people.

The Lt Governor observed that the one of the key objectives of J&K Government’s Back to Village initiative is to ensure that beneficiary schemes actually reach the last person in the queue and villages as well as its people are empowered.

The locals of the Panchayat and the adjoining villages participated in the Back to Village programme in large numbers and lauded the J&K Government for putting in dedicated efforts to reach out to the rural population with the agenda of development and governance at the door steps of rural J&K.