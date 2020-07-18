Rs 25 lakh insurance cover for PRI, ULB elected members in J&K: Govt

SRINAGAR: A whopping Rs 25 lakh insurance cover has been approved for elected members of Panchayati Raj Institutions (PRI) and Urban Local Bodies (ULBs) for death due to militancy related incident, an official spokesman said on Saturday evening. He said the decision aimed at providing a sense of security to elected representatives in the State.

He said the Administrative Council (AC), which met here under the chairmanship of Lieutenant Governor, G C Murmu, approved life insurance cover of Rs 25 lakhs to all elected BDC Chairmen, Sarpanches, Panches and all elected members of Municipal Bodies of Jammu and Kashmir in case of death due to militancy related incidents. (AGENCIES)