Bar defectors from holding public office for five years: Sibal

NEW DELHI: Elected representatives should be barred from holding public office for five years and from contesting the next election if they defect, senior advocate and Congress leader Kapil Sibal said on Saturday.

Sibal, who was addressing a webinar, said that the “endemic” of defection is due to human greed and hunger for power.

His remarks come at a time when the ruling Congress in Rajasthan is facing a rebellion by Sachin Pilot and his loyalist MLAs. Just months earlier party legislators led by Jyotiraditya Scindia had defected to the BJP in Madhya Pradesh leading to the collapse of the Congress Government there. (AGENCIES)