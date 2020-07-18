Jammu, Srinagar Airports receive 25 domestic flights with 2,919 passengers

JAMMU: On Day 55 of resumption of routine domestic operations in Jammu and Kashmir, 24 domestic flights with 2,919 passengers on board today arrived at Jammu and Srinagar Airports.

A total of 780 passengers aboard 9 regular commercial flights arrived at the Jammu Airport while 16 domestic flights with about 2139 passengers on board landed at Srinagar Airport today.

Pertinently, Jammu Airport Authorities have received a total of 403 domestic flights with 29,851 passengers while Srinagar Airport Authorities have received 661 domestic flights with 86,621 passengers since 25th of May till date.

Also, the Jammu and Kashmir government has brought back about 3,331 passengers from various countries to the Union Territory through special evacuation flights in the wake of global pandemic till date.

After arrival, all the passengers were tested for the COVID-19 and transported to their destinations at both the airports amid strict observance of all necessary preventive protocols.

The Government has made elaborate arrangements for the arrival, screening, sampling and proper transportation of the passengers to the quarantine centers taking special care of guidelines and Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs) prescribed by the Union Ministries of Civil Aviation and Health and Family Welfare.