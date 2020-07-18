Govt announces modalities for financial contributions to NDRF

NEW DELHI: The Centre has laid out the modalities for financial contributions to the National Disaster Response Fund (NDRF), through which people get money and other help during natural calamities and other crisis.

The announcement came amidst the coronavirus pandemic and floods in different parts of the country.

The Central Government has laid out the modalities for receipt of contributions and grants from any person or institution for the purpose of disaster management in the National Disaster Response Fund (NDRF) as per Section 46(1)(b) of the Disaster Management (DM) Act, 2005, a Home Ministry statement said. (AGENCIES)