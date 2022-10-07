Rs 10000 cr worth investment projects under execution in J&K: CS

*J&K first to achieve feat of establishing Amrit Sarovars

Excelsior Correspondent

SRINAGAR, Oct 6: Chief Secretary, Dr Arun Kumar Mehta today took detailed review of the Industries & Commerce Department besides taking stock of the investments being made in the UT of J&K.

The meeting was attended by Principal Secretary, Industries & Commerce; Directors of Industries, Jammu/Kashmir; Directors of Handloom & Handicrafts, Jammu/Kashmir; MD SIDCO & SICOP, MD JKTPO and many other concerned officers.

While taking stock of the investment proposals made through single window clearance system, the Chief Secretary was apprised that out of the investment proposals totalling more than Rs 60000 cr, industrial units worth around Rs 10000 crore are already under different phases of execution here in the UT.

Elaborating it was given out that after allotment of land in favour of these unit holders they had in turn deposited a sum of Rs 217 cr into the Government exchequer as their lease dues.

Dr Mehta impressed upon the officers to strictly adhere to the single window system and timelines to ensure that industrial units get established smoothly and creates employment opportunities for our youth besides strengthening the economy.

He emphasized that the remaining reform points out of 352 recommended by BARP for industrial development should be implemented within this month.

Dr Mehta further said that the administration would incentivize the good work put up by the Deputy Commissioners in attracting new investments in their districts. He further stated that all DCs would be evaluated on few parameters of creating enabling environment for investments.

The Chief Secretary also emphasized on making the Kashmir Haat and Jammu Haat vibrant trade centres. He asked the concerned Directors to take measures to turn them into business hubs round the year. He also stated that Rural Haats should be established at Panchayat level with upscaling at block and District level.

Regarding new estates it was said that 37 DPRs had been prepared by SIDCO and SICOP worth more than Rs 2200 crore besides receiving applications for 2 private estates also. The meeting also discussed the dozens of proposals received by the department for establishing health care projects in the two medi-cities of J&K.

The meeting also deliberated upon the progress made on investments made by foreign companies in the UT. It had detailed discussion on various proposals made by these companies after signing of MoU with the UT administration. These includes Dubai based businesses like EMAAR Group, Noon.com, Al Maya Group, GL Employment, MATU Investments and others.

Meanwhile, in a review meeting of Rural Development Department held by the Chief Secretary, it was informed that J&K has achieved the milestone of being first to establish at least 75 Amrit Sarovars in each of its districts as per the aspirations of the Prime Minister, Narendra Modi.

It was further revealed that as per the guidelines of the mission, the UT had to complete 300 Amrit Sarovars before 15th August,2022 and 1500 Amrit Sarovars by 15th August, 2023. However, the UT completed 1490 Amrit Sarovars on 15th of August, 2022 and hoisted National Flags over them on the occasion of Independence Day. It was informed that at present the UT has completed the work on 1953 Amrit Sarovars.

The UT is endeavoring to create and beautify more Amrit Sarovars and the Finance Department has released Rs 50 crore for the rejuvenation /creation of these Amrit Sarovars.