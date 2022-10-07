PHE workers’ protest dharna at CE’s office enters 106th day

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, Oct 6: The PHE workers and daily wagers’ held a strong protest demonstration outside the office of Chief Engineer PHE/ Jal Shakti Department at B C Road Complex here today.

They are demanding release of their pending wages of about 70 months and also regularisation of their services. Their strike and protest dharna continued on the 106th consecutive day today outside the office of Chief Engineer, PHE Jammu and other Divisional and Sub-Divisional headquarters across Jammu province.

Jal Shakti workers are on strike since June 22, 2022 and demanding release of their pending wages and regularization of their services. Despite several rounds of talks with higher authorities in the department, their issues could not be resolved. A large number of PHE workers from various Divisions and Sub- Divisions in Jammu assembled outside the office of Chief Engineer PHE Jammu, at BC Road, under the banner of PHE United Front and held strong protest demonstration. They were shouting slogans in support of their demands and also against LG’s Administration, BJP and other higher authorities in the J&K UT.

The employees representatives including, Ravi Hans, Navdeep Singh, Hoshiar Singh, Rajinder Singh and others said that in the past they had called off their strike merely on assurances but nothing happened till date. These helpless workers are demanding regularization, enhancement of Minimum Wages as per Central norms in J&K UT and release of pending wages of 70 months of PHE workers.

Similar protest dharnas are being held at Rajouri, Poonch, Akhnoor, Kathua, Samba, Udhampur , Doda, Reasi and other Sub Divisions. This has badly affected the water supply at many places across the Jammu province.