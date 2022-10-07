Tap horticulture potential of Jammu region: Jugal

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, Oct 6: Department of Horticulture today organised a mega farmers’ awareness camp at Block Development Office Nagrota. Member Parliament Lok Shaba, Jugal Kishore Sharma was the chief guest on the occasion.

Addressing the camp, MP Jugal Kishore Sharma said that Jammu division has huge horticulture potential and appealed to the PRIs and the field functionaries of the Horticulture Department to work in synergy to tap the same. He sought their proactive role to bring tangible results on the ground and towards increasing the farmers’ income.

The officers and officials were asked to host awareness and training camps on regular intervals in Block/Tehsil levels to impart training to farmers on pruning and other modern horticultural operations besides establishment of high density orchards.

The MP stressed on the need to impart skill training in fruit processing to the women of the farmer community to facilitate their financial empowerment .

Earlier, Chief Horticulture Officer, Jammu, Sarabjit Singh elaborated in detail about the incentives available under various central and UT sponsored schemes of the department.

During the camp, the concerned district officers and field functionaries made the farmers aware about horticulture and allied schemes in vogue viz Strawberry plantation, Lemon plantation, Dragon fruit plantation, Kiwi plantation, ultra-high density plantation etc. He assured that Horticulture Department will try its best and will be available round the clock to meet the demands of orchardists of the District Jammu.

Among others present on the camp were Chairman Block Development Council (BDC) Nagrota, Rehamat Ali; Tehsildar Nagrota, Babu Ram Choudhary; Block Development Officer Nagrota, Shalini Raina; Sarpanch Nagrota, Lala Kishori; District level/Subject Matter Specialist Jammu, Sandeep Gupta; MCC, Jammu Anil Chibber; HDO Dansal, Sandeep Sharma, PRIs of Nagrota block.

HDO Dansal, Sandeep Sharma presented vote of thanks.