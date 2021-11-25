Rs 100 cr worth heroin sent from Pak seized in Jammu, proceeds were meant for militants

Except one, all militants involved in target killings eliminated: DGP

*High time Mehbooba understands reality on killings

Sanjeev Pargal

JAMMU, Nov 25: As Jammu Police today seized another consignment of narcotics which was part of narco-terrorism, police said large scale seizures have been made in different parts of Jammu and Kashmir in which consignments had been smuggled from across the border, in some cases, using drones and the money incurred from such trade was meant for terror networks.

Police today seized 52 kg heroin valued at Rs 100 crore in the market which was being taken from Kashmir to Punjab and it was part of narco-terror racket under which the cash incurred from selling narco products, smuggled from Pakistan, are being pumped into militancy.

Addressing a press conference here this evening, Director General of Police (DGP) Dilbag Singh in the presence of Additional DGP Jammu Mukesh Singh, SSP Jammu Chandan Kohli and SP Rural Sanjay Sharma said police have made large scale seizures of narcotics which had been smuggled through Kupwara, Baramulla and Karnah in Kashmir and twin border districts of Rajouri and Poonch and Jammu-Kathua sector in Jammu division from Pakistan.

“In some of the cases, drones were also used to smuggle narcotics from across the border whose proceeds are later pumped for fuelling militancy in Jammu and Kashmir,” Dilbag said, adding the narco-terror racket is spread over Jammu and Kashmir and neighbouring Punjab.

He said recent seizure of cash (Rs 43 lakh at Ban Toll Plaza in Nagrota on Jammu-Srinagar National Highway) was also meant for terror outfits and was being taken to Kashmir for them.

Describing as “baseless” the charges levelled by certain politicians over recent encounters at Hyderpora and Rambagh in Srinagar, the UT Police chief said Jammu and Kashmir Police has been working in a professional manner and they don’t need to take lessons from those who are unaware about how the anti-militancy operations are carried out.

“We have strong piece of evident that those killed were militants and we will share that soon,” he said and asked how a person providing space to foreign terrorist in his house and how a man taking foreign militant on bike to Srinagar can be innocent?

Dilbag was asked about PDP president Mehbooba Mufti casting aspersions on yesterday’s encounter at Rambagh in Srinagar in which three militants were killed.

“There are people in the civil society who somehow understand the reality but say something which is away from reality. There are many people who rake up issue on Social Media. Some look at terrorists as innocent people. In yesterday’s encounter, three terrorists were eliminated who were active and providing logistics etc. They were associated in the killing of Sub Inspector Arshad, grenade attack, killing of Miran Ali Sheikh, Principal Supinder Kour and teacher Deepak Chand. It is now high time that people look at reality without mixing up it with their imagination,” the police chief said.

Dilbag announced that all but one militants involved in targeted killings of civilians in Srinagar have been killed.

“After the civilian killings, dozens of successful operations took place. Over 30 terrorists have been gunned down. All terrorists, who were involved in the recent civilian killings, have been eliminated in these encounters. Only one terrorist, Basit remains. Search is on for him,” Dilbag said.

Moreover, he said, a Special Investigation Team (SIT) has been set up which is doing its job.

“SIT has been constituted. But I can say with full authority that Police is doing professional work and our officers know how to conduct operations. Investigation is in progress which is suggesting that there’s a terrorist and terror network around him,” he said on Hyderpora encounter.

“Situation is fully under control in the Valley,” he said.

Responding to a question on the number of militants operating in Kashmir, Dilbag declined to go into the numbers saying it keeps fluctuating but maintained that it was at the lowest level at present and will go down further

Taking media’s questions, Additional DGP Jammu Zone Mukesh Singh said a naka was laid by SHO Jhajjar Kotli Devender Singh on a specific input pertaining to smuggling of narcotics.

A truck with Haryana number was signalled to stop but it jumped the naka. Police chased the truck and intercepted it. While the drive fled away, co-driver of the truck has been arrested, Mukesh Singh said.

The seizure include 52 kg heroin valued at Rs 100 crore. The packets carried mark 1999. Such packets had earlier also been seized which were smuggled from Pakistan,

Mukesh Singh said during last two years, Jammu Police have seized 185 kg heroin valued at Rs 360 crore and arrested 1500 persons, six of whom were booked under the Public Safety Act (PSA).