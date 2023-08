Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, Aug 16: On the occasion of Independence Day, Railway Protection Special Force (RPSF) Sub Inspector, Rajinder Singh from Jammu and Kashmir was given Atti Uttkrishat Seva Padak, a medal for rendering special services.

Rajinder Singh is son of Late S. Nain Singh and is a resident of Sahibzada Ajeet Singh Nagar in Gadigarh area of Jammu.